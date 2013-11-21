FRANKFURT Nov 21 Israeli billionaire Beny
Steinmetz and Austrian investor Rene Benko may take a majority
stake in German department store chain Karstadt, a person
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Karstadt was rescued from insolvency in 2010 by billionaire
businessman Nicolas Berggruen, but he has come under fire from
German unions and media for not investing enough in the chain,
allowing rival department store group Kaufhof to boost
sales.
Karstadt and Kaufhof, with more than 100 outlets each, are
two of Germany's most well known retail chains with stores in
every major town, often very close to each other. Kaufhof is
part of the Metro group.
Berggruen has talked about a merger of the two department
store chains in the past but nothing has come of this and
Kaufhof recently dismissed the idea again.
Now Berggruen could be stepping back. He has already sold
75.1 percent stakes in Karstadt's separate premium and sports
divisions to Benko in September.
Berggruen has also given Steinmetz, a diamond and mining
entrepreneur, and Benko's Signa an option to buy 75.1 percent of
Karstadt's main business, comprising 83 department stores, for
one euro, the person said. German magazine Manager Magazin
earlier reported this development.
The real estate arm of Steinmetz's BSG group and Signa in
January formed a joint venture to invest in German retail
property.
The magazine also said Steinmetz had acquired a 37.55
percent stake in the premium and sports businesses of Karstadt
from Benko, which comprise three high-end department stores and
28 sports stores.
In exchange, Berggruen will get a minority stake in a
property company run by Signa and Steinmetz, the magazine report
said, plus an option for a 24.9 percent stake in properties
rented to Karstadt's three luxury stores - among them the huge
KaDeWe on Berlin's famous Kurfuerstendamm shopping street.
A spokesman for BSG in London and a spokeswoman for Nicolas
Berggruen declined to comment.
Benko's Signa was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Angelika Gruber and Victoria
Bryan; Editing by Philipp Halstrick. Editing by Jane Merriman)