BERLIN, Feb 8 Germany and Kazakhstan
signed a cooperation deal on Wednesday designed to give German
firms greater access to raw materials in the resource-rich
Central Asian country in exchange for technology and know-how.
As part of the deal, struck during a visit to Berlin by
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, German companies signed
50 separate contracts worth a total of 3 billion euros, the
German economy ministry said.
These include an agreement between Siemens and
Kazakhstan's state railway company to modernise the rail network
in the former Soviet state, as well as smaller deals involving
German industrial gases group Linde, chemicals group
Lanxess and steel firm ThyssenKrupp.
The pact aims to give Germany better access to strategic
materials not readily available on world markets, especially the
rare earths that have been at the centre of a trade dispute with
China.
At a joint news conference in Berlin, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said she would also support a partnership
agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
"We want to develop not only Germany's ties with Kazakhstan
but also Europe's," she said.
Nazarbayev, 71, has led Kazakhstan since before independence
from the Soviet Union in 1991, tolerating little dissent and
prioritising stability and economic growth over democracy.
UNREST
Merkel said she had spoken with Nazarbayev about human
rights and that she supported the creation of a commission to
investigate clashes in December between riot police and
protesters in a western Kazakh oil town, during which more than
a dozen people were killed.
"German foreign policy is always value-based, and so when
discussing economic interests we also talk about human rights,
the adherence to democratic principles," she said.
The Kazakh president rejected criticisms of his record by
human rights groups, saying expectations his country could
transform itself into a perfect democracy in a decade or two
were far-fetched.
"The glass is half full. Democracy is not the start of the
path for us but the end," he said.
A parliamentary election last month admitted three parties
to Kazakhstan's lower house for the first time, but was
criticised by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in
Europe for barring genuine opposition parties.
The absence of an obvious successor to Nazarbayev is cited
by investors as the single biggest political risk in Kazakhstan,
a mainly Muslim country of 16.7 million people that holds around
3 percent of global oil reserves.
Talk of the president's health, a taboo subject in the
Central Asian state, surfaced last July when German tabloid
newspaper Bild reported that he had undergone prostate surgery
in Hamburg. The report was unsourced.
Presidential adviser Yermukhamet Yertysbayev said days later
that Nazarbayev had gone abroad for a routine check-up,
something he does every year. He was expected to visit the
Charite hospital in Berlin during this visit, before returning
to the capital Astana on Thursday.
Nazarbayev described his health as "excellent" when asked
about it at the news conference. "Presidents always have to deal
with questions like this," he said.
In December, the presidential office took the rare step of
publicising the results of Nazarbayev's annual health screening.
Doctors assessed a low risk of cardiovascular disease and
reported ideal blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
