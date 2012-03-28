* Government approached state bank to help with offshore wind

FRANKFURT, March 28 KfW has been nudged by the German government to help build up offshore wind park infrastructure, a move which may lead the state-controlled lender to take a stake in grid company TenneT, KfW Chief Executive Ulrich Schroeder said on Wednesday.

KfW could help TenneT make investments to connect North Sea wind parks to the onshore power transmission grid, a project which has fallen behind targets.

"The German government has asked us to think about how we can contribute toward solving this problem," Schroeder said on the sidelines of an earnings conference on Wednesday.

Utility E.ON, which sold its 20,000 km German high voltage transmission grid to Dutch operator TenneT in 2008, said in February the grid would be connected to its offshore wind park Amrumbank 15 months later than initially planned.

KfW could become part of a consortium to invest in TenneT, or help TenneT gain access to capital markets, Schroeder said.

"What we do to help has not yet been decided. It is still an open ended discussion," Schroeder said.

KfW could use part of its 5 billion euros ($6.66 billion) wind energy fund to help expand investments in infrastructure, Schroeder said. Only 500 million euros of this has been used up so far, KfW added.

Germany wants renewable power overall to account for at least 35 percent of the country's total electricity mix, up from 20 percent now.

The government plans to install about 10,000 MW in offshore wind power capacity by 2020 and 25,000 MW by 2030. However, only 210 MW is so far offshore.

Several energy firms, apart from E.ON and RWE, have warned delays in connecting wind parks to the national power grid could put these targets at risk.

Wind power accounted for 7.6 percent of renewables in Germany's energy mix last year, the biggest individual "green power" share thanks to 25,000 MW of onshore wind capacity. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Edward Taylor; editing by Vera Eckert)