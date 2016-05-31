MUNICH May 31 Franco-German armoured vehicles
maker KMW-Nexter is looking to expand its reach across Europe to
develop a new battle tank, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
KMW-Nexter, created from the merger of Kraus-Maffei Wegmann
and French state-owned group Nexter Systems in December in a
deal which was hailed at the time as "decisive" for the further
consolidation of the European defence industries,
said it would look for European partners in the development of a
successor to its Leopard 2 tank. Nexter's rival product is the
Leclerc tank.
"We will not remain German-French," Chief Executive Frank
Haun told reporters at a media event in Munich. "Instead, I hope
that we will become much more European within the next five
years."
Haun said he expected the two companies' combined annual
sales to significantly surpass last year's 2 billion euros
($2.23 billion) and said production of KMW-Nexter's new battle
tank was a main priority.
But with development lead times being two to three years, he
called on politicians to give clear guidelines on arms export
rules so his company can plan for the future.
"I want the German and French governments to tell us how
they will regulate arms exports in the future," Haun said in
reference to policies that require approvals for the export of
arms to regions of conflict.
Haun said that Europe remained the company's main sales
market, boosted by demand from eastern European countries in
light of the Ukraine conflict, but said that competitors from
Asia were stepping up their game.
($1 = 0.8987 euros)
(Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)