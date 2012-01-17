BERLIN Jan 17 Knut the polar bear, whose
death last March broke the hearts of fans around the world who
had watched him being hand-reared by zookeepers, will be
immortalised in bronze by a Ukrainian sculptor, Berlin Zoo said
on Tuesday.
"Knut -- The Dreamer", created by Josef Tabachnyk, beat more
than 40 other entries in a competition for a monument for the
zoo's star attraction, who died suddenly from an epileptic fit
at four years old -- an early age for a polar bear in captivity.
"This entry was something quite different and very
naturalistic," Bernhard Blaszkiewitz, director of Berlin Zoo and
Tierpark and judging panelist, told reporters gathered outside
the polar bear enclosure.
Knut captured hearts in Germany and abroad after his mother
rejected him as a newborn and he was hand-reared by zookeepers.
The fluffy white bear cub was soon drawing thousands of new
visitors to the zoo to watch him frolic with his keeper.
Tabachnyk's 15,000 euro ($19,100) bronze monument, funded
entirely by donations, will recall Knut's days as a cub and show
him stretching out dreamily on a rock.
"He is dreaming of how he can conquer the hearts of people
with his charm," Tabachnyk said.
But not all visitors to the zoo have such fond memories of
Knut. Guiding her toddler around the deserted zoo on a cold
January morning, Julia Zychlinsky, 40, said the crowds drawn by
Knut meant it was difficult to see him.
"I think we only saw him the once because we didn't want to
stand around in a queue all day," she told Reuters. "I think the
whole thing is a bit over the top to be honest."
Nevertheless, the four-legged celebrity is still generating
interest after his death and the zoo shop is dominated by polar
bear toys of all sizes.
"People are still showing a huge amount of interest in Knut
even now that he's gone," said Sonia Peters, a sales assistant
in the souvenir shop. "It's not just people from Berlin asking
me questions about him, it's visitors from around the world."
The sculpture of Knut will join a menagerie of other
monuments to former stars of the Berlin zoo, including Bobby the
gorilla and Knautschke the hippo.
($1 = 0.7851 euros)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Paul Casciato)