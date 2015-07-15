BERLIN, July 15 Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl,
the architect of German reunification, is in a serious condition
after hip replacement surgery, but responding to questions, his
office said on Wednesday.
There have been worries about Kohl's health since the
85-year old went into hospital for the operation in early May,
exacerbated by media reports that his condition had recently
deteriorated.
His office confirmed reports that he was still undergoing
treatment - its first update since early June when it said he
was doing well and hoping to start rehabilitation.
"Unfortunately more medical treatment was necessary after
the first operation," it said, adding it was still confident
Kohl would recover.
"Contrary to conflicting reports, Kohl is also responsive.
His health condition nonetheless is serious," it said, the first
time it has used that term to describe his state.
Germany's longest serving post-war chancellor from 1982 to
1998, Kohl was a driving force behind the introduction of the
euro currency, convincing sceptical Germans to give up their
cherished Deutsche Mark.
An imposing figure who formed a close relationship with
French President Francois Mitterrand in pushing for closer
European integration, Kohl has been frail and wheelchair-bound
since suffering a bad fall in 2008.
At home, he is celebrated above all as the father of German
reunification, which he pushed through after the fall of the
Berlin Wall in 1989 -- despite resistance from partners such as
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Soviet leader
Mikhail Gorbachev.
