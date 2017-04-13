(Adds quotes)
By Andrea Shalal and Fatos Bytyci
PRISTINA, April 13 Germany's foreign minister
Sigmar Gabriel urged the European Union on Thursday to support
infrastructure projects in the Western Balkans and told Kosovo
it needed to improve relations with Serbia to advance its bid to
join the EU.
Gabriel, who spoke after meeting Kosovan Prime Minister Isa
Mustafa, also urged the parliament in Pristina to finalise a
border deal with Montenegro to unlock a visa liberalization
agreement, saying the two countries were not really that far
apart.
The opposition party opposes the border deal, however, and
it is unclear if it would win the necessary two-thirds support.
Gabriel, a former economics minister, told a joint news
conference that the EU could do "significantly more" to support
Kosovo and other Western Balkan countries as they worked to
fulfil the EU's strict criteria for membership.
Nearly two decades after the Kosovo war, relations between
Serbia and the ethnic Albanian-majority government in Kosovo
remain strained. Serbia continues to regard Kosovo, which
declared independence in 2008, as a renegade province.
"It will cost money, yes, but it would be relatively
inexpensive compared to the alternative, which is a rekindling
of the old tensions in the region," Gabriel said.
"It would be smart of Europe to insist that all the criteria
of EU membership be met, but also to do more ... to improve the
living conditions of the people here so they don't lose their
faith in Europe," he said.
At the same time, he said it was imperative for Kosovo,
Serbia and other countries to work to improve relations among
themselves and build the trust needed for future EU membership.
"In the end they will only get into the EU if they trust
each other," he said.
Gabriel gave a similar message to Serbia on Wednesday,
telling it that Germany supported it on its path to EU
membership but that it must work on reforms and mend fences with
Kosovo.
Mustafa said Kosovo remained grateful for Germany's support.
He said his country was moving to implement agreements already
made with Serbia to try to normalise relations.
"We believe that the dialog produced the results to
deescalate the relations between Kosovo and Serbia," he said.
He also underscored Kosovo's continued interest in building
a national army, but said it should be done with the support of
the NATO alliance, the EU and the United States.
"Kosovo will and should have its army," Mustafa said.
Kosovo bowed last week to pressure from traditional allies
the United States and NATO by delaying plans to establish an
army strongly opposed by the country's minority Serbs.
Gabriel said it was important that any army plans should be
coordinated with the Serb minority.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)