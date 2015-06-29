* KTG Agrar planning large expansion in China

* Unit of Fosun International buys 9.03 percent in KTG

HAMBURG, June 29 Leading German farm company KTG Agrar said on Monday it plans a major expansion of food and grain sales to China after a unit of Chinese group Fosun International bought a stake in KTG.

KTG, one of the few listed farms in Europe, hopes to increase food sales to China to between 100 million and 200 million euros annually in the coming three years from 20 to 30 million euros expected in 2015, KTG CEO Siegfried Hofreiter told Reuters.

"China could become KTG's largest market," Hofreiter said.

Currently about 80 percent of KTG's sales are in Germany and 20 percent are exports.

Fosun International purchased a 9.03 percent shareholding in KTG via a Portuguese unit, KTG said on Monday.

Fosun has interests in a Chinese food retail chain with 8,000 shops and also in Internet commerce which should help the launch of KTG's food products in China, Hofreiter said.

"China's middle class is around 700 million people and I see strong demand there for organic German foods free of GMOs (genetically modified organisms)," Hofreiter said.

KTG cultivates grains, rapeseed, soybeans, sugar beet and other crops on around 45,000 hectares with organic crops. It also has renewable energy and food processing activities and owns German grain trading house C. Mackprang.

Goods to be sold in China include breakfast muesli, frozen foods, potato products and GMO-free soybeans. Mackprang will also seek to boost sales of European malting barley, he said.

KTG opened an office in Shanghai in June. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by David Evans)