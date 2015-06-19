* Sows about 11,000 hectares of GMO-free soybeans

* Compares with 7,000 hectares harvested last year

* CEO sees FY sales above 250 mln euros vs 234.1 mln last year

By Michael Hogan

HAMBURG, June 19 German farming company KTG Agrar AG has expanded its soybean sowings in Europe for the 2015 harvest, with large demand being experienced for crops free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs), the company's chief executive said.

KTG, one of Europe's few listed farm operators, has sown about 11,000 hectares of GMO-free soybeans in Romania, Germany and Lithuania, up from 7,000 hectares harvested last year, Siegfried Hofreiter told Reuters.

"Large retail chains in Germany are compelling their meat suppliers to guarantee they are using GMO-free material in their own supply chain and I think this will be a long-term trend," he said. "I see a massive potential for GMO-free soybeans."

The EU imports about 13 million tonnes of soybeans annually and only produces about 1.8 million, with farmers preferring to grow the oilseeds rapeseed and sunflower seed.

With both North and South American soybean imports largely GMOs, the EU imports large volumes of GMO-free beans from India which could be replaced by local supplies, Hofreiter said.

KTG started its first trial soybean plantings with 50 hectares in 2010. Hofreiter noted they need a lot of sun but said good commercial yields could still be achieved in Europe.

KTG cultivates grains, rapeseed, sugar beet and other crops on about 45,000 hectares. It also has large renewable energy and food processing activities.

Germany has had little rain in recent weeks, leading the country's farm cooperatives to cut their grain harvest forecast this week.

"Germany has suffered from dryness but temperatures were also low," Hofreiter said. "This means I do not expect major crop damage."

In May KTG posted full-year sales revenue up 42 percent to 234.1 million euros and pretax earnings (EBIT) up 55 percent to 37.1 million.

Hofreiter re-affirmed the company expects continued strong growth in 2015. "I think that we will certainly break the 250 million euro sales level," he said, adding sales of 300 million euros could be reached.

"I expect we could significantly break the EBIT level of 40 million euros this year," he said. (Editing by David Holmes)