FRANKFURT Aug 20 German agribusiness group KTG Agrar could float its foods unit or seek a partner for the operation as early as 2018, Chief Executive Siegfried Hofreiter was quoted saying in an interview with daily newspaper Handelsblatt.

KTG Agrar has spent about 20 million euros ($26.6 million) to buy food production businesses over the past three years and had invested 10 million in capacity expansion, the newspaper said.

Last month, KTG bundled the businesses in a new unit, KTG Foods, which Hofreiter told Handelsblatt should become profitable in 2015, with an operating margin of about 5 percent.

KTG has said it expects the foods business to generate as much as 100 million euros in sales this year.

Hofreiter told Handelsblatt KTG plans to spend another 10 million euros on the foods business, to add feta cheese production and launch an advertising campaign that will include print and online ads as well as promotions in supermarkets.

"Building the brand comes before high profitability," he said.

($1 = 0.7518 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)