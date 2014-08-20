FRANKFURT Aug 20 German agribusiness group KTG
Agrar could float its foods unit or seek a partner for
the operation as early as 2018, Chief Executive Siegfried
Hofreiter was quoted saying in an interview with daily newspaper
Handelsblatt.
KTG Agrar has spent about 20 million euros ($26.6 million)
to buy food production businesses over the past three years and
had invested 10 million in capacity expansion, the newspaper
said.
Last month, KTG bundled the businesses in a new unit, KTG
Foods, which Hofreiter told Handelsblatt should become
profitable in 2015, with an operating margin of about 5 percent.
KTG has said it expects the foods business to generate as
much as 100 million euros in sales this year.
Hofreiter told Handelsblatt KTG plans to spend another 10
million euros on the foods business, to add feta cheese
production and launch an advertising campaign that will include
print and online ads as well as promotions in supermarkets.
"Building the brand comes before high profitability," he
said.
($1 = 0.7518 Euros)
