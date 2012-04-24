* German labour costs rise relatively slowly-stats office

* Yet still among highest in EU, especially for manufacturing

BERLIN, April 24 Labour costs in Germany have grown at the slowest pace of any EU country in the past ten years, the German Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, underlining the wage restraint that has helped Europe's largest economy outpace its peers.

The cost of one hour of labour in the private sector rose by 19.4 percent between 2001 and 2011 in Germany, half the rise in France, where costs grew by 39.2 percent over the same period, and well below the EU average of 36.1 percent.

"One of the reasons for this is that wage agreements in Germany have been so low over the past ten years," Ralf Drossard at the federal statistics office said, adding that Germany had "exceptional status" in this regard.

Low wage growth, albeit from a high base, has helped Germany remain a major exporter and keep the competitive edge that has driven economic divergence in the euro zone and has underpinned the bloc's debt crisis.

While 40 percent of German exports still go to other euro zone countries, prompting complaints from some neighbours that Germans are not buying enough from them in return, exports to emerging economies are growing faster. The German chamber of commerce (DIHK) expects China to become Germany's second biggest export market this year, behind France.

"The moderate growth in wages in recent years has enabled a positive development ... Many new jobs have been created, and existing jobs secured, which strengthens demand from consumers," the head of DIHK, Martin Wansleben, said in a statement.

But German labour costs are still among the highest in the EU, particularly for the manufacturing sector, where they were nearly 50 percent higher than the EU average.

In 2011, employers in Germany paid on average 30.10 euros for every completed hour of work in the private sector, well above the EU average of 22.80 euros. Belgium had the highest labour costs at 39.30 euros per hour, while Bulgaria had the lowest costs at 3.50 euros.

In manufacturing industry, a working hour in Germany cost on average 34.30 euros, 48 percent more than the EU average, but 4 percent less than in France.

"Even if the increase in Germany was less than other EU states, we are still at the top for labour costs," the DIHK's Wansleben said. "That explains why almost one in three companies sees a risk for business development in labour costs."

But Claus Matecki, board member of the German Confederation of Trade Unions, said many in Germany were now being employed on much poorer terms than in the past.

"Strengthening domestic spending power and buying products from European neighbours is now long overdue after years of a massive export surplus and the resulting imbalances in Europe," he said.