* Labour office: vacancies longer, new sectors affected

* Vacancies for doctors open for 155 days

BERLIN Feb 5 The skills shortage affecting certain areas of the German economy both worsened and widened in 2011, the labour office told Reuters on Sunday.

Shortages of engineers, doctors and healthcare workers intensified, while new groups such as computer experts were added to the list, a spokeswoman for the office said.

"Since our analysis in 2011, the shortage has worsened for the occupations already affected," she said, adding that the types of jobs affected had also increased.

A report by the office showed that supply-and-disposal engineers are now also highly sought after, as are highly qualified information-technology experts and software developers.

On average, a vacant job in Germany now remains open for 68 days, compared with 58 days two years ago, the report showed. In areas affected by skills shortages, the period can last three to five months.

Engineering areas still affected by the skills shortage include: structural-metal, welding technology, automotive, machine building, mechatronics, energy, and electrical fields.

Especially difficult is the shortage of skilled healthcare workers, the office said, ranging from old-age care specialists and nurses to doctors, with vacancies for physicians open on average 155 days. (Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Brian Rohan; Editing by Will Waterman)