FRANKFURT, April 21 Germany's public sector
banks are close to reaching a deal on the future of a deposit
protection scheme for landesbanks and savings banks, people
familiar with the matter said.
Germany's six landesbanks and 416 savings banks run their
own rescue fund. The EU has asked them to make sure that 0.8
percent of the deposits are held in liquidity so bank customers
can be reimbursed quickly in case of a bank failure.
By 2024, Germany's public sector banks need to prop up the
total reserves of the fund by 3 billion euros ($3.21 billion).
After months of discussions, a compromise has been found
according to which the wholesale-funded landesbanks will stump
up more money for the rescue fund than local home-loan banks
affiliated with the savings banks, they said.
A such deal may be signed as early as Tuesday, they added.
If a landesbank collapses, rival public banks will be the
first in line to jump in, they said.
In the financial crisis, almost all landesbanks fell victim
to risky investments and had to be bailed out by the taxpayer.
($1 = 0.9334 euros)
