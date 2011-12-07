EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT Dec 7 German police are investigating a suspicious envelope sent to Deutsche Bank on Wednesday and addressed to Josef Ackermann, chief executive of Germany's biggest bank, a police spokesman in Frankfurt said.
"There was a piece of mail that arrived at Deutsche Bank that was noticed," said the spokesman, Alexander Kiessling. He said Frankfurt police were investigating who had sent the envelope, and state police were examining the envelope. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has