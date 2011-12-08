BERLIN Dec 8 German police are not aware that further letter bombs have been sent after they intercepted one targeting Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann on Wednesday, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"We have no indications that other countries are affected. There is no sign that there are other letter bombs," Udo Buehler, spokesman for the Criminal Investigations Office for the state of Hesse, told Reuters Television.

It is unclear who sent the explosive package and noone has so far claimed responsibility. (Reporting by Reuters TV; writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Gareth Jones)