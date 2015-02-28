BERLIN Feb 28 Germany is prepared to sell tank
howitzers to Lithuania, German magazine Der Spiegel said on
Saturday.
Deputy defence minister Katrin Suder said in a defence
committee meeting it would be possible to sell howitzers to
Lithuania as the German armed forces had a sufficient number of
them, the magazine said.
It added that Suder had stressed Germany wanted to help its
NATO partner modernise its forces and would "favourably examine"
a potential request for tank howitzers.
A spokesman for the German defence ministry said Lithuania
had not made an official request but the country had expressed
an interest and Germany was prepared to help.
Lithuania, like Latvia and Estonia - part of the Soviet
Union for much of the last century - worries that Russia's
annexation of Crimea and support for rebels in Ukraine may be a
foretaste of it reasserting itself in other former Soviet
territories.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Powell)