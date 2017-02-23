BERLIN Feb 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Thursday that her government remained opposed to shared
debt within euro zone and that she supported the principle of
individual responsibility within the currency bloc.
"I see no change in our position that ... a mutualisation
(of debt) cannot take place without moving competencies first to
Europe. Treaty changes are in my view not on the agenda," she
said, when asked about the possibility of euro bonds.
Individual responsibility must be taken by member states and
if the stability of the whole euro zone is in danger, mechanisms
like the European Stability Mechanism can be used, she said.
"No to euro bonds."
