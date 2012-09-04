* Union says will start Germany-wide strikes on Fri
* Cabin crew on strike in Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich on Tues
* Over 300 flights cancelled
* Workers want 5 pct pay increase, outsourcing guarantees
By Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Lufthansa cabin crew
will strike throughout Germany on Friday for a full 24 hours,
upping the stakes in a row over pay and conditions that
threatens to drag on for weeks and cost Germany's biggest
airline tens of millions of euros.
Cabin crews walked out at Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin
airports on Tuesday, forcing Lufthansa to cancel hundreds more
flights following strike action on Friday that left 26,000
passengers stranded.
The UFO union said a Germany-wide strike would run from
0000-2400 CET (2200-2200 GMT) on Friday and union head Nicoley
Baublies, speaking to a German broadcaster, called on Lufthansa
to start mediation, a process that would halt the strikes.
Lufthansa repeated its earlier statement that it saw no
reason for mediation. "The offer already made is reason enough
to return to the negotiating table," a spokesman said.
Lufthansa, which operates from 16 airports in Germany,
cancelled over 300 flights, or more than one in six of its daily
total, on Tuesday.
"It is difficult for the company to cushion the impact. We
cannot just get new flight attendants and the personnel buffer
is limited," Lufthansa spokesman Klaus Walther said.
Its Austrian Airlines unit, unaffected by the strikes
because its staff are on separate contracts, said it was using
larger aircraft on routes to Germany to help out its parent.
While Germany has a track record of mostly harmonious labour
relations compared with other major European countries such as
France, its airlines and airports have been hit by a string of
disputes in recent years as companies battle to cut costs to
cope with the rise of low-cost carriers, soaring fuel prices,
fast-growing Middle East airlines and an air travel tax.
A strike by Lufthansa pilots in 2010 caused more than 2,800
flight cancellations, and earlier this year a strike by airfield
staff at Frankfurt airport also hit Lufthansa's business.
U.S. soldier Ron Smith, travelling home to Denver, said it
seemed each time he flew through Frankfurt he ended up getting
stranded. "This wouldn't happen in the U.S.," he complained.
Trade union UFO, which represents around two thirds of
Lufthansa's 18,000 cabin crew, had called for eight hours of
strikes in Frankfurt and Berlin and 11 hours in Munich on
Tuesday.
LONGER HOURS
Talks between Lufthansa and UFO broke down a week ago,
having failed to result in an agreement for 13 months, and have
so far not resumed, with both sides adamant the other should
make concessions first.
The union wants a 5 percent pay increase and guarantees
against outsourcing and the use of temporary workers.
Lufthansa, which is slashing costs in a bid to boost its
earnings by 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion), has offered a pay
increase of 3.5 percent in exchange for longer hours.
UFO head Baublies had threatened the next step could be
full-day walkouts by Lufthansa cabin crew across Germany. He has
previously said the union was prepared to strike into the autumn
or winter.
Analysts have estimated the strikes so far could cost about
between 5 million euros and 10 million a day, but Equinet
analyst Jochen Rothenbacher warned that sum could jump to as
much as 50 million if full-day strikes across Germany shut down
all flights.
Lufthansa's Walther said the airline was mulling legal steps
against the union.
At its main hub in Frankfurt alone, Lufthansa scrapped
around 217 flights on Tuesday, with about half of short- and
medium-haul flights affected, but also one-third of its more
lucrative long-haul flights.
The airline, which normally operates about 1,800 flights a
day around the world, also cancelled half of long-haul trips due
to depart Munich and expects to cancel about a quarter of
short-and medium-haul flights.
Lufthansa had sent 18,000 text messages to customers' mobile
phones by this morning to inform them of flight cancellations
and delays, and it was supplying stranded passengers at airports
wi t h drinks and snacks.
Lufthansa shares, which have fallen 17 percent over the past
year, closed down 1.3 percent at 9.659 euros.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
(Writing by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark
Potter and David Holmes)