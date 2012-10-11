FRANKFURT Oct 11 Lufthansa is
transferring short-haul flights to its no-frills Germanwings
brand as it battles to return to profit in Europe in the face of
cut-throat competition from budget rivals Ryanair and
easyJet.
The German airline has been hit hard by low-cost rivals in
Europe and by competition from Middle East airlines on its more
lucrative long-haul flights.
Among cost-cutting measures designed to boost annual
earnings by 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) from 2011 levels by
the end of 2014, its flights within Germany and Europe - called
point-to-point services - will be operated by Germanwings from
Jan. 1.
Flights to and from its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, which
connect with long-haul services, will remain Lufthansa-branded,
while Germanwings will offer a lower-priced alternative on other
routes, Lufthansa Chief Executive Christoph Franz told
journalists on Thursday.
The new service will not offer any business class seats, but
there could be various price levels, Franz said.
Germanwings currently has three different fare levels,
allowing customers to choose whether they want a sandwich,
luggage or the option to rebook included in the ticket price.
Franz acknowledged that the new business model at
Germanwings could be sustained in the longer term only if labour
representatives agreed to maintain its current cost structure,
with labour costs that are about 20 percent lower than the rest
of the Lufthansa group.
The plans have already met with resistance from Lufthansa
cabin crew. The UFO union, which went on strike in the summer
over pay and conditions, said that the new plan could hinder
current mediation efforts.
Franz declined to detail how much Lufthansa would save by
bundling its European direct services with Germanwings, but he
forecast that the new, enlarged Germanwings would be in the
black by 2015.
He disclosed for the first time that the European
point-to-point services, which reside within the Lufthansa AG
operating arm of the aviation group, have been posting euro
operating losses in the high hundreds of millions.
Germanwings, meanwhile, widened its operating loss in 2011
to 52 million euros from 39 million euros in 2010. The airline
currently has 32 Airbus A319 aircraft flying to 90 destinations
and transported 7.52 million passengers in 2011. From January,
Germanwings will have 89 aircraft, fly to more than 110 European
destinations and is expected to serve 18 million passengers in
2013.
Charts accompanying Franz's presentation showed that
Lufthansa and Germanwings combined have about 30 percent of the
low-cost carrier capacity in Germany this year, with Air Berlin
at about 26 percent. The remainder is shared by other
low-cost carriers, such as Ryanair and easyJet.
Ryanair carries a total of about 79 million passengers a
year, compared with 58 million for easyJet.