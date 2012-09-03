FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Cabin crew representatives
warned Lufthansa passengers they face fresh disruption
on Tuesday and Wednesday unless the carrier makes concessions in
a row over pay and conditions.
Lufthansa cancelled almost 200 flights last Friday in an
initial strike by flight attendants which stranded 26,000
passengers and cost Germany's biggest airline millions of euros.
The airport, Germany's busiest, was also closed to inbound
flights from Europe for several hours due to congestion.
The UFO cabin crew union wants a 5 percent pay increase and
guarantees against outsourcing and the use of temporary workers.
Lufthansa is in the midst of a 1.5 billion euro cost-cutting
programme to combat rising fuel costs and competition from
low-cost and Gulf carriers.
The airline has said it will not improve its offer to raise
pay by 3.5 percent in exchange for longer hours.
"We will give Lufthansa until Tuesday. Then they must expect
more widespread strikes," Nicoley Baublies, the head of UFO,
which represents around two-thirds of Lufthansa's 18,000 cabin
crew, told German daily Bild.
The union, which has said Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin are
all candidates for action, will announce on Monday night where
and for how long it intends to strike on Tuesday.
Silvia Quandt analyst Stefan Kick estimated the cost per day
of strikes at around 10 million euros ($12.60 million).
Lufthansa said it had a contingency plan for further strikes
but gave no details.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; Editing by
David Cowell)