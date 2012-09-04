FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Lufthansa said about 190 flights to and from Frankfurt airport would be canceled on Tuesday because of strikes in a fight over pay and working conditions.

Lufthansa said only a handful of long-distance flights would be impacted, adding around half of short and medium-distance flights were canceled.

The German cabin crew union, UFO, said it was calling on its members working at Lufthansa to go on strike in Munich from 1100-2000 GMT.

Earlier, UFO said workers would go on strike in Frankfurt from 0400-1200 GMT and in Berlin's Tegel airport from 0300-1100 GMT. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen, writing by Harro ten Wolde)