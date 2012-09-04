FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Lufthansa said about
190 flights to and from Frankfurt airport would be canceled on
Tuesday because of strikes in a fight over pay and working
conditions.
Lufthansa said only a handful of long-distance flights would
be impacted, adding around half of short and medium-distance
flights were canceled.
The German cabin crew union, UFO, said it was calling on its
members working at Lufthansa to go on strike in Munich from
1100-2000 GMT.
Earlier, UFO said workers would go on strike in Frankfurt
from 0400-1200 GMT and in Berlin's Tegel airport from 0300-1100
GMT.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen, writing by Harro ten Wolde)