BERLIN Nov 22 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble sharply criticised leading German companies for
reducing taxes by creating subsidiaries in Luxembourg, where tax
rates are lower, according to Focus news magazine.
"The list of those that have institutions in Luxembourg with
the aim of saving taxes is a Who's Who of the German economy,"
Schaeuble was quoted as saying in an interview published on
Saturday.
He added that other European countries were also offering
tax avoidance schemes.
"This is a form of competition that is not right," he said,
adding that the participating companies were causing an enormous
damage to German society. The minister did not name a particular
firm.
"If certain groups do not participate in financing the
public budgets in an adequate manner, something is going wrong,"
said Schaeuble, who is a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel.
For the European Union to adopt common taxation rules such
as minimum rates, the 28 member countries must reach unanimous
agreement, and so there has been only slow progress in
negotiations, he added.
The minister sent proposals to the European commissioner for
economic affairs last week, urging him to act quickly to improve
the exchange of information on tax deals with companies, a move
linked to allegations against Luxembourg.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, a former
Luxembourg prime minister, has taken responsibility for the
country's tax practices. He has advocated enhancing the
automatic exchange of information to fight tax avoidance.
The European Commission is investigating several tax deals
offered by Luxembourg to large multinational corporations to see
whether they break EU laws on state aid. Ireland and the
Netherlands are also under investigation.
Juncker has said the investigation will be conducted by
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager and that he will not
discuss the case with her to avoid being seen as trying to
influence the outcome.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Jane Baird)