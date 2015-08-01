VIENNA Aug 1 Europe's leading puzzles and games
maker Ravensburger is interested in more acquisitions, after it
bought Swedish wooden toy maker Brio at the start of the year,
its chief executive told a German paper.
"There's a lot of activity in the market and there's some
good possibilities," Karsten Schmidt told German paper Welt am
Sonntag in an advance copy of an interview to be published on
Sunday.
Germany-based Ravensburger, which is 132 years old, makes
half of its sales in its home country and the rest mainly in
western Europe.
"That means there's a lot of regions in which we want to
expand," Schmidt said, adding that the company has the necessary
liquidity for acquisitions.
He said though that Ravensburger, which had turnover of 373
million euros ($410 million) in 2014, would not likely be moving
into the field of action toys.
