FRANKFURT Dec 19 The VDMA association of German machinery makers has called its previous outlook for output volume growth next year into question, saying that the coming weeks would be decisive.

"Our optimistic outlook of 4 percent production growth in 2012 is faced with a difficult environment," VDAM president Thomas Lindner said, according to the text of speech held on Monday.

The outlook reflects the current sentiment of the group's member companies, which include ThyssenKrupp, GEA , Gildemeister, but a downward revision could not be ruled out due to the cyclicality of the industry, Linder added. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Ludwig Burger)