FRANKFURT Dec 19 The VDMA association of
German machinery makers has called its previous outlook for
output volume growth next year into question, saying that the
coming weeks would be decisive.
"Our optimistic outlook of 4 percent production growth in
2012 is faced with a difficult environment," VDAM president
Thomas Lindner said, according to the text of speech held on
Monday.
The outlook reflects the current sentiment of the group's
member companies, which include ThyssenKrupp, GEA
, Gildemeister, but a downward revision could
not be ruled out due to the cyclicality of the industry, Linder
added.
