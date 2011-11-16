FRANKFURT Nov 16 German printing machinery maker Manroland may be on its way to getting a new owner soon, two people familiar with the plans said on Wednesday.

The sources told Reuters an investor from Europe who is in the field of machine engineering sector wants to acquire Manroland.

"There are talks with Allianz Capital Partners and Manroland regarding a long-term solution," said a spokesman for truckmaker MAN, which holds 23 percent of Manroland, referring to the shareholder structure.

Allianz is also one of Manroland's shareholders through its unit Allianz Capital Partners.

Newspaper Handelsblatt had also reported about the potential European investor on Wednesday in a prerelease of its Thursday edition.

One of the sources told Reuters the investor needed some help from the current shareholders, either in the form of loans or for the latter to continue holding some minority stake in Manroland.

Financial investors are having a difficult time right now to get loans to finance acquisitions.

Allianz declined to comment.

One of the sources said a basic decision on the fate of Manroland could be made in the next two to three weeks.

The newspaper Offenbach Post reported on Monday that a sale of Manroland could not be ruled out.

(Reporting By Alexander Huebner and Irene Preisinger; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)