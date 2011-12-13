FRANKFURT Dec 13 The insolvency administrator of Germany's Manroland is still scouting around for parties potentially interested in buying or investing in the world's second biggest printing machinery maker, a German daily said on Tuesday.

"There are other candidates who are better but there are not many of them," administrator Werner Schneider said in a prereleased version of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung's Wednesday edition.

Schneider said he had therefore mandated investment bank Lazard to assist in the search for potential candidates.

He said companies based in Europe were only interested in parts of Manroland and noted that companies from China and other emerging countries were the only ones that were in a position to buy the printing machinery maker as a complete entity.

He said he could not say for now how long the sale process would last and whether it would be concluded successfully.

Schneider said he had told a staff meeting at Manroland that the company would have to undergo major changes and needed to change its structure.

Manroland, which has around 6,500 employees, filed for insolvency last month. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)