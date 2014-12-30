UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Dec 30 Germany's blue-chip DAX equity index closed 2014 with a 2.7 percent gain for the year after a shortened trading day on Tuesday.
The DAX declined 1.2 percent on the day, with utilities E.ON and RWE among the biggest fallers.
The Frankfurt stock market, which closed for the year at 1300 GMT, will resume trading on Friday. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says approved issue of shares worth inr 90.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: