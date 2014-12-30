LONDON Dec 30 Germany's blue-chip DAX equity index closed 2014 with a 2.7 percent gain for the year after a shortened trading day on Tuesday.

The DAX declined 1.2 percent on the day, with utilities E.ON and RWE among the biggest fallers.

The Frankfurt stock market, which closed for the year at 1300 GMT, will resume trading on Friday. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)