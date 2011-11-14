FRANKFURT Nov 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.0 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0715 GMT):
SAP
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The world's biggest maker of business software still sees no
impact of the credit crisis on customer orders in the fourth
quarter, its co-CEO told Euro am Sonntag.
BAYER
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
Low doses of Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson's
Xarelto blood clot preventer cut the risk of death by
more than 30 percent when used on top of standard blood thinners
in patients with acute coronary syndrome, according to data from
a study released on Sunday.
Meanwhile, apixaban from Bristol-Myers Squibb and
Pfizer, and Merck's vorapaxar each failed to
meet the main goal of separate, unrelated studies presented on
Sunday.
METRO AG
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The former head of KarstadtQuelle, the retail company that
went bust under its later name of Arcandor, has lined up a
consortium of wealthy families to join the competitive bidding
for Metro's department store chain Kaufhof, a Metro spokesman
said on Sunday.
CARMAKERS
Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent higher
BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher
Daimler indicated 1.2 percent higher
Volkswagen is looking to increase its global staff by more
than 10 percent to about 500,000 by the end of next year, Bild
am Sonntag cited the group's chief executive as saying.
German premium-car makers BMW and Daimler struck a more
cautious note, saying their headcount next year would depend on
the business development, the paper said, citing BMW CEO Norbert
Reithofer and his Daimler counterpart Dieter Zetsche.
Separately, the head of Germany's Robert Bosch,
the world's biggest automotive supplier, warned that the
worsening European debt crisis could lead to a recession.
PORSCHE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller said a decision on whether to
introduce a new entry-level Porsche for under 40,000 euros could
be delayed until next year. In an interview with the FTD, he
said if the luxury carmaker did decide in favour of a new
two-seater model, it would introduced in late summer 2014 at the
earliest, although probably later.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
The German construction group majority-owned by Spain's ACS
, trimmed its outlook for this year and next year as a
weakening global economy cast a cloud over 2012 and delayed the
sale of its airports business.
BILFINGER BERGER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Q3 results. The German construction group is expected to
report its third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
rose 3.9 percent to 99.7 million euros. Poll:
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The Frankfurter Allgemeine reported that Gerhard Cromme, the
68 year old supervisory board chief of the German steelmaker,
was named the successor to 98-year old Berthold Beitz as head of
the Krupp Foundation, which controls a blocking minority in the
company and signs off on all major strategic decisions.
SOLAR COMPANIES
Solarworld 4.8 percent lower
SMA Solar 0.5 percent higher
Germany's Economy and Environment Ministries are examining
ways to further lower support for the solar industry, including
allowing only 1,000 megawatts (MW) of module installations per
year, German magazine Focus reported, citing no sources.
NORDEX
Trading down 5.6 percent in Frankfurt
The German wind turbine maker has lowered its sales and
earnings outlook for 2011.
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 5.8 percent lower
Germany's No.2 solar company by sales said it probably will
not reach prior year's revenue level of 1.3 billion euros.
Q-CELLS
Indicated 25 percent lower
The German solar company said its CFO was leaving and booked
a wider-than-expected operating loss in the third-quarter, hit
by free-falling prices for solar modules in what is considered
the worst year the industry has seen so far.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
The German real estate company doubled its third-quarter
profit to 19.7 mln euros and has announced a capital hike.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +2.2 pct, S&P 500 +2.0 pct, Nasdaq
+2.0 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +1 pct at Monday's close.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)