FRANKFURT Nov 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0710 GMT):

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Volkswagen has pressed U.S. regulators to change a proposal to double auto fuel efficiency, arguing the plan puts it at a competitive disadvantage and unfairly de-emphasizes clean diesel engines.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Germany's second-largest airline said it expects its cost saving programme to yield 200 million euros ($270 million) in savings next year. Its net debt stood at 644 million euros at the end of September.

HUGO BOSS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The German fashion house expects good sales in the United States and Europe this holiday season despite lingering economic uncertainty and the euro zone crisis.

MAN

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

German printing machinery maker Manroland, in which truckmaker MAN holds a 23 percent stake, may be on its way to getting a new owner soon, two people familiar with the plans said on Wednesday.

DAIMLER ; TOGNUM

Daimler indicated 0.7 percent lower

Tognum indicated 0.2 percent higher

A court in Frankfurt on Wednesday has allowed Daimler to squeeze-out the minority shareholders in German engine maker Tognum.

AIXTRON

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

The German semiconductor equipment maker has not seen demand weaken further since its September warning, chief executive Paul Hyland said on Wednesday, adding that visibility for 2012 was low.

WIRECARD

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The German software group expects 2011 earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 83-89 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.6 pct, S&P 500 -1.7 pct, Nasdaq -1.7 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Thursday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

K+S - ING has cut the stock to "hold" from "buy"

($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Marilyn Gerlach)