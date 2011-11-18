FRANKFURT Nov 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0728 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0728 GMT):

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have proposed to sell equity-option businesses across Europe and to give rivals access to a major derivatives clearinghouse, in an effort to win support for their merger from antitrust regulators.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The carmaker no longer plans to build a model specifically for the Chinese market, Karl-Thomas Neumann, VW's head of China, told Handelsblatt newspaper. He said customers wanted European design.

INSURERS

Allianz indicated 0.7 percent lower

Munich Re indicated 0.6 percent lower

Hannover Re indicated 0.6 percent lower

Insured losses arising from the Thai floods could be in double-digit billions, a senior official from global insurer Allianz said, in a disaster that will lead to a re-assessment of weather risks to the industry in Asia and to global supply chains.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom's head of technology and innovation will leave the company by the end of the year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.7 pct, Nasdaq -2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

October producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen up 0.1 percent m/m and up 5.3 percent y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

