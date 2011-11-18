FRANKFURT Nov 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0728 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0728 GMT):
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have proposed to
sell equity-option businesses across Europe and to give rivals
access to a major derivatives clearinghouse, in an effort to win
support for their merger from antitrust regulators.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The carmaker no longer plans to build a model specifically
for the Chinese market, Karl-Thomas Neumann, VW's head of China,
told Handelsblatt newspaper. He said customers wanted European
design.
INSURERS
Allianz indicated 0.7 percent lower
Munich Re indicated 0.6 percent lower
Hannover Re indicated 0.6 percent lower
Insured losses arising from the Thai floods could be in
double-digit billions, a senior official from global insurer
Allianz said, in a disaster that will lead to a re-assessment of
weather risks to the industry in Asia and to global supply
chains.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom's head of technology and innovation will
leave the company by the end of the year, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.7 pct, Nasdaq
-2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
October producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen up 0.1 percent
m/m and up 5.3 percent y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Victoria Bryan)