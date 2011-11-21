FRANKFURT Nov 21 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann may become chairman of Zurich Financial's governing board, Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft reported on Saturday.

Separately, Ackermann said on Sunday in Seoul, Korea, that proposals for euro-wide government bonds would leave more prudent countries such as Germany funding countries like Italy and mean there would be no incentive for fiscal reforms in countries whose budget deficits have ballooned.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker's second-largest shareholder, the German state of Lower Saxony, said the European Commission should not try to quash the special veto rights the state has over VW.

Separately, the company is confident of selling more than two million cars in China this year and expects its growth to be faster than the industry's pace in coming years in the world's largest car market, its China chief said on Monday.

Related news

METRO

The world's No.4 retailer has picked Olaf Koch, its high-flying finance director, to be its next chief executive, signalling it will stick with a plan to eventually break itself up and defying calls for it to name a retail specialist.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The head of NYSE Euronext, who is trying to win regulatory support for a blockbuster merger with Deutsche Boerse AG, said on Friday the remedies the two exchanges pitched to the European Commission were "very strong" and "the right balance."

Related news

ADIDAS

The world's second-largest maker of sports apparel expects its revenue and profit to grow further next year despite the euro zone debt crisis, its chief executive said in an interview with a German newspaper.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa Chief Executive Christoph Franz said if the airline wanted to become competitive in Europe's medium-haul air services, it should no longer cut affordable non-wage costs and retirement benefits. "But without wage cuts, we have to look at other things," he told WirtschaftsWoche.

Related news

K+S

Expected higher earnings at potash fertiliser maker K+S AG may well lead to a discussion about higher dividends for 2011, its chief executive told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.04 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct at Monday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Marilyn Gerlach)