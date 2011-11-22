FRANKFURT Nov 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0710 GMT):

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.5 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.7 percent higher

Greece leaving the euro zone would cause incalculable damage and make it less likely that the country would pay its debt, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said on Monday.

BAYER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The German drug maker agreed to settle a lawsuit with peer Eli Lilly.

E.ON

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The utility is set to give its workers details on planned job cuts later on Tuesday, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

THYSSENKRUPP, SALZGITTER

ThyssenKrupp indicated 1.7 percent higher

Salzgitter indicated 0.1 percent higher

Germany's steelmakers and union IG Metall agreed on a 3.8 percent wage increase for the industry's 75,000 workers after 12 hours of negotiation that lasted through most of the night, averting industrial action.

Separately, WAZ Group media reported that ThyssenKrupp will not decide at its annual shareholders' meeting in January how to divest its stainless steel business, citing a letter sent by ThyssenKrupp management to members of the supervisory board.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

China's fourth-largest airline group HNA is in exclusive talks with the German construction company, majority owned by ACS, to acquire its stakes in six airports, for which it could pay 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), Spanish newspaper Expansion reported without citing a source.

BAYWA

No indication

The agriculture, building material and energy conglomerate will post a good earnings improvement this year and next year, its finance chief Andreas Helber told Boersen-Zeitung without being more precise.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SMA SOLAR - Jefferies has raised the stock to "hold" from "underperform".

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.9 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday close.

