FRANKFURT Nov 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0710 GMT):

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank is considering the sales of several global asset management businesses in light of new regulation, rising costs and growing competition expected to weigh down future earnings.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said on Tuesday the bank would meet the capital requirements of the European Banking Authority (EBA) by its own means.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

AT&T Inc was dealt a blow on Tuesday as the top U.S. communications regulator sought to have its planned $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA sent to an administrative law judge for review.

EADS

Indicated 1 percent lower in Frankfurt

Airbus and Boeing are bidding to sell around 150 jets to United Continental as the world's largest airline joins an industry-wide scramble for fuel savings, people familiar with the matter said.

Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot will consider on Wednesday an offer for the purchase of 30 Airbus A320 aircraft worth $2.25 billion, Russian business daily Vedomosti reported, citing Aeroflot and Airbus sources.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON - HSBC has raised the stock to "overweight" from "underweight".

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

November flash Manufacturing PMI due at 0828 GMT, seen at 48.5 down from 49.1 in September. Services PMI seen at 50.0 down from 50.6.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)