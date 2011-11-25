FRANKFURT Nov 25 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0710 GMT)
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German utility has earmarked oil and gas assets in Egypt
for sale in a bid to shore up its finances as Germany moves to
exit nuclear energy, the Financial Times reported on
Friday.
DAIMLER, MAN
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher
MAN indicated 0.1 percent higher
Europe's heavy truck market expanded at a healthy 18.2
percent clip in October versus a year ago thanks to strong
demand in Eastern Europe as well as even periphery states like
Ireland and Spain.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The U.S. telecommunications regulator said on Thursday it
will consider a request from AT&T to withdraw applications
on a proposal to take over T-Mobile USA, owned by Deutsche
Telekom.
AURUBIS
Indicated unchanged
Earnings before taxes for Europe's largest copper producer's
in the fiscal 2010/11 year will be clearly above the 260 million
euros in the previous year, Chief Executive Bernd Drouven told
German daily Handelsblatt. He added capacity utilisation was
still "very high".
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 4 percent higher
Germany's second largest airline behind Lufthansa
is looking for a partner, with its new chief executive holding
talks with several potential interested parties, German daily
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing sources.
KWS SAAT
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German seed company expects fiscal 2011/12 net sales of
around 910 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT) margin of just over 11 percent.
PRAKTIKER
Indicated 3.7 percent higher
The DIY store operator is going back to its cheap and
cheerful set-up for its ailing namesake brand and will raise
over 300 million euros ($399.7 million) as part of a three-year
investment programme to return to profitability.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Wall Street closed on Thursday due to public holiday.
Nikkei -0.1 pct at Friday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK - Barclays has lowered its price
target to 36 euros from 46 euros, while keeping the stock at
"overweight".
COMMERZBANK - Barclays has cut its price target to
1.10 euros from 2 euros, while keeping the stock at
"underweight".
FRAPORT - Berenberg initiated coverage of the
stock with a "hold" recommendation and a 45 euro price target.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Import prices for October fell 0.3 percent m/m and rose 6.8
percent m/m, slightly better than expectation of -0.2 pct m/m
and +6.9 pct y/y.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Marilyn Gerlach)