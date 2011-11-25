FRANKFURT Nov 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0710 GMT)

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German utility has earmarked oil and gas assets in Egypt for sale in a bid to shore up its finances as Germany moves to exit nuclear energy, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

DAIMLER, MAN

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher

MAN indicated 0.1 percent higher

Europe's heavy truck market expanded at a healthy 18.2 percent clip in October versus a year ago thanks to strong demand in Eastern Europe as well as even periphery states like Ireland and Spain.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The U.S. telecommunications regulator said on Thursday it will consider a request from AT&T to withdraw applications on a proposal to take over T-Mobile USA, owned by Deutsche Telekom.

AURUBIS

Indicated unchanged

Earnings before taxes for Europe's largest copper producer's in the fiscal 2010/11 year will be clearly above the 260 million euros in the previous year, Chief Executive Bernd Drouven told German daily Handelsblatt. He added capacity utilisation was still "very high".

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 4 percent higher

Germany's second largest airline behind Lufthansa is looking for a partner, with its new chief executive holding talks with several potential interested parties, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing sources.

KWS SAAT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The German seed company expects fiscal 2011/12 net sales of around 910 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of just over 11 percent.

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 3.7 percent higher

The DIY store operator is going back to its cheap and cheerful set-up for its ailing namesake brand and will raise over 300 million euros ($399.7 million) as part of a three-year investment programme to return to profitability.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Wall Street closed on Thursday due to public holiday.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Friday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - Barclays has lowered its price target to 36 euros from 46 euros, while keeping the stock at "overweight".

COMMERZBANK - Barclays has cut its price target to 1.10 euros from 2 euros, while keeping the stock at "underweight".

FRAPORT - Berenberg initiated coverage of the stock with a "hold" recommendation and a 45 euro price target.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Import prices for October fell 0.3 percent m/m and rose 6.8 percent m/m, slightly better than expectation of -0.2 pct m/m and +6.9 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

