The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.9 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0710 GMT)

COMMERZBANK

Trading 5.8 percent higher in Frankfurt

The supervisory board of Germany's second-biggest lender will meet on Friday to discuss measures to meet stricter capital requirements and to appoint a new finance chief, a source familiar with the agenda told Reuters.

MAN

Indicated 4.3 percent higher

Germany's MAN and Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) have agreed to sell their jointly held unit Ferrostaal to Hamburg-based investor MPC, ending more than a year of wrangling over the unit.

DAIMLER

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

The carmaker's order intake and sales figures are positive and there are no signs of a crisis situation emerging, CEO Dieter Zetsche told FAZ in an interview. He also announced plans to scrap the luxury Maybach brand.

BMW

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

Toyota Motor Corp is in talks with BMW for a partnership in environmental vehicles, business daily Nikkei reported on Saturday.

METRO

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

Austrian investor Rene Benko plans to expand the chain of Kaufhof department stores internationally if his Signa firm reaches a deal to buy the business from Metro, he was quoted as saying in German media.

K+S

Indicated 2.0 percent higher

The company said its CFO would resign at the end of the year and his finance duties would be taken over thereafter by the company's chief executive until further notice.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The company is interested in all rights for the upcoming Bundesliga bidding round, including IT and mobile rights, CEO Brian Sullivan said in an interview with Focus magazine.

TUI AG

Indicated 4.5 percent higher

Rival tour operator Thomas Cook on Friday night secured a new financing deal with its banks, easing fears about its future.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The German publisher aims to increase the percentage of turnover coming from its digital business to 50 from 30 percent in the next five years, its CFO told FASZ. He also confirmed the group's forecast for sales and profit to rise in 2012.

KOENIG & BAUER, HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

Koenig & Bauer indicated 0.9 percent higher

Heidelberger Druck indicated 1.9 percent higher

Koenig & Bauer still sees overcapacity in the sector, even with the insolvency on Friday of rival Manroland, its finance chief told a German newspaper.

Separately, private equity firm Capvis said on Sunday it was disappointed it had been unable to reach a deal to take a stake in Manrold.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +1.6 pct at Monday's close.

EURO ZONE

Germany and France are exploring radical methods of securing deeper and more rapid fiscal integration among euro zone countries, aware that getting broad backing for the necessary treaty changes may not be possible, officials say.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

November inflation due. Seen stable m/m, +2.4 pct y/y. December consumer confidence due at 1200 GMT. Seen at 5.2, down from 5.2 in November.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

