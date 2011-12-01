BRIEF-Toys R U.S. Inc says Q1 consolidated same store sales were down 4.1pct
* TOYS R U.S. Inc says Q1 consolidated same store sales were down 4.1pct driven by weakness in baby category
FRANKFURT Dec 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0730 GMT):
BMW
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Toyota Motor Corp and BMW said on Thursday they would work together on a broad range of advanced environmental car technologies including the joint development of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext do not contemplate a merger at all possible costs, said Volker Bouffier, the premier of German state of Hesse, where Deutsche Boerse is based.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
Siemens expects revenue growth in 2013 on the back of higher orders in 2012.
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
ThyssenKrupp's steel production was down by about a fifth compared with the beginning of this year due to weaker demand but Germany's biggest steelmaker has no plans to idle any blast furnace, a spokesman for the company said.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
AT&T Inc and Deutsche Telekom have discussed forming a joint venture to pool network assets as alternative to T-Mobile USA acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reports, adding that the discussions were not advanced.
Related news
EADS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower in Frankfurt
Airbus expects to maintain A380 superjumbo deliveries at 25 to 27 aircraft in 2012, unchanged from this year, as production edges up to three planes a month, sales chief John Leahy said.
Related news
SALZGITTER
Indicated 1 percent higher
Germany's second-biggest steelmaker said it would make changes to its group structure and tax treatment that will add 100 million euros ($135 million) to its 2011 net profit.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +4.2 pct, S&P 500 +4.3 pct, Nasdaq +4.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.9 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
November Manufacturing PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen at 47.9.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
WACKER CHEMIE - Goldman Sachs cut the stock to "sell" from "buy" and has added it to its European convictin sell list
NORDEX - Goldman Sachs has raised the stock to "neutral" from "sell"
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro ten Wolde)
* TOYS R U.S. Inc says Q1 consolidated same store sales were down 4.1pct driven by weakness in baby category
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S