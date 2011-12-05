The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent
higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage
Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0730 GMT):
SAP
0.2 percent higher in Frankfurt early trading
The company announced a $3.4 billion cash deal to buy U.S.
web-based software company SuccessFactors, joining the
scramble among technology firms to offer cloud-computing
services to businesses.
The deal could help the company beat its 2015 revenues
target of 20 billion euros by as much as 1 billion, SAP co-Chief
Executive Bill McDermott told Reuters.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Germany is open to a nationalisation of the country's
second-biggest bank if it cannot raise sufficient capital next
year, Der Spiegel weekly reported. The finance ministry declined
to comment on the report.
Separately, the lender said on Monday it would repurchase up
to 600 million euros ($805.8 million) worth of hybrid capital
instruments, which will result in an increase in its core Tier 1
capital.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The conglomerate will host a capital markets day for its
infrastructure and cities unit.
Chief Executive Peter Loescher was quoted by the
Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper as saying the group was still
ready to list lighting unit Osram once market conditions allowed
and that Siemens was going to invest heavily in the business
with electric cars.
RWE
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The German utility plans to cut up to 8,000 of its 72,000
jobs over the next few years, half of which could come from
divestments, a company source said on Saturday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
An agreement by Germany's biggest steelmaker to sell its
shipbuilding unit Blohm + Voss to British private equity fund
Star Capital Partners will be ready to be signed within 14 days,
Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Air cargo and express shipment volumes could rise in coming
weeks if consumers keep spending, prompting companies that have
kept inventories cautiously low to try to get more products to
clients before Christmas, Deutsche Post Chief Executive Frank
Appel told the Financial Times.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.8 percent higher
Sky Deutschland indicated 0.5 percent lower
Yahoo! plans to bid for rights to show online
highlights of German Bundesliga soccer matches in the 2013/14
season, its head of German operations told a magazine.
EADS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher in Frankfurt
The aerospace and defense company could name Airbus chief
Tom Enders as its next chief executive as early as Thursday, the
Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the matter.
E.ON
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The utility has agreed to sell its E.ON Bulgaria unit to
private Czech group Energo-Pro in a deal worth 133 million
euros.
METRO
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Austrian property investor Rene Benko hopes to wrap up a
deal to buy Metro's German department store chain Kaufhof this
month, he told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
HAPAG-LLOYD, TUI< TUIGn.DE>
TUI indicated 1.8 percent higher
Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines said on Monday it
was not making a bid for German rival Hapag-Lloyd AG.
The statement came after German paper Die Welt reported on
Saturday that NOL had resumed talks about buying Hapag-Lloyd,
without identifying its sources.
PORSCHE, VOLKSWAGEN
Porsche indicated 0.6 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent higher
German sports car maker Porsche AG aims to double its annual
sales in the United States within seven years by expanding its
product lineup, Automotive News Europe quoted a senior executive
as saying.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Automotive News Europe said Mercedes-Benz has ambitious
growth plans for its U.S. plant in Alabama. It cited internal
plans as saying the company aims to build 185,900 units there in
2012, around 30 percent more than projected 2011 levels.
SIXT
"We assume that Sixt will make decent earnings and have a
reasonable return on capital in 2012 as well," the head of
Germany's biggest car rental group, Erich Sixt, told the
Tagesspiegel paper.
PRAKTIKER
Indicated 3.0 percent higher
DIY chain Obi has no interest in buying Praktiker,
Karl-Erivan Haub, head of Obi parent Tengelmann, was quoted as
saying by the WirtschftsWoche magazine.
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
"If the Indian market gets as big as it appears today we
will consider producing modules there," Chief Executive Frank
Asbeck told WirtschaftsWoche.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.01 pct, S&P 500 -0.02 pct, Nasdaq
+0.03 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct at Monday's close.
HYPO REAL ESTATE
The nationalised German bank plans to start taking
short-term customer deposits, apparently as a way to expand its
refinancing base, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Sunday,
without giving any sources.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
November services PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen at 51.4.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7446 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Michael Shields and Maria
Sheahan)