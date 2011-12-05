The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0730 GMT):

SAP

0.2 percent higher in Frankfurt early trading

The company announced a $3.4 billion cash deal to buy U.S. web-based software company SuccessFactors, joining the scramble among technology firms to offer cloud-computing services to businesses.

The deal could help the company beat its 2015 revenues target of 20 billion euros by as much as 1 billion, SAP co-Chief Executive Bill McDermott told Reuters.

Related news

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Germany is open to a nationalisation of the country's second-biggest bank if it cannot raise sufficient capital next year, Der Spiegel weekly reported. The finance ministry declined to comment on the report.

Separately, the lender said on Monday it would repurchase up to 600 million euros ($805.8 million) worth of hybrid capital instruments, which will result in an increase in its core Tier 1 capital.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The conglomerate will host a capital markets day for its infrastructure and cities unit.

Chief Executive Peter Loescher was quoted by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper as saying the group was still ready to list lighting unit Osram once market conditions allowed and that Siemens was going to invest heavily in the business with electric cars.

Related news

RWE

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The German utility plans to cut up to 8,000 of its 72,000 jobs over the next few years, half of which could come from divestments, a company source said on Saturday.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

An agreement by Germany's biggest steelmaker to sell its shipbuilding unit Blohm + Voss to British private equity fund Star Capital Partners will be ready to be signed within 14 days, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.

Related news

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Air cargo and express shipment volumes could rise in coming weeks if consumers keep spending, prompting companies that have kept inventories cautiously low to try to get more products to clients before Christmas, Deutsche Post Chief Executive Frank Appel told the Financial Times.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.8 percent higher

Sky Deutschland indicated 0.5 percent lower

Yahoo! plans to bid for rights to show online highlights of German Bundesliga soccer matches in the 2013/14 season, its head of German operations told a magazine.

EADS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher in Frankfurt

The aerospace and defense company could name Airbus chief Tom Enders as its next chief executive as early as Thursday, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

Related news

E.ON

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The utility has agreed to sell its E.ON Bulgaria unit to private Czech group Energo-Pro in a deal worth 133 million euros.

Related news

METRO

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Austrian property investor Rene Benko hopes to wrap up a deal to buy Metro's German department store chain Kaufhof this month, he told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Related news

HAPAG-LLOYD, TUI< TUIGn.DE>

TUI indicated 1.8 percent higher

Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines said on Monday it was not making a bid for German rival Hapag-Lloyd AG.

The statement came after German paper Die Welt reported on Saturday that NOL had resumed talks about buying Hapag-Lloyd, without identifying its sources.

Related news

PORSCHE, VOLKSWAGEN

Porsche indicated 0.6 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent higher

German sports car maker Porsche AG aims to double its annual sales in the United States within seven years by expanding its product lineup, Automotive News Europe quoted a senior executive as saying.

Related news

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Automotive News Europe said Mercedes-Benz has ambitious growth plans for its U.S. plant in Alabama. It cited internal plans as saying the company aims to build 185,900 units there in 2012, around 30 percent more than projected 2011 levels.

Related news

SIXT

"We assume that Sixt will make decent earnings and have a reasonable return on capital in 2012 as well," the head of Germany's biggest car rental group, Erich Sixt, told the Tagesspiegel paper.

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 3.0 percent higher

DIY chain Obi has no interest in buying Praktiker, Karl-Erivan Haub, head of Obi parent Tengelmann, was quoted as saying by the WirtschftsWoche magazine.

Related news

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

"If the Indian market gets as big as it appears today we will consider producing modules there," Chief Executive Frank Asbeck told WirtschaftsWoche.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.01 pct, S&P 500 -0.02 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct at Monday's close.

HYPO REAL ESTATE

The nationalised German bank plans to start taking short-term customer deposits, apparently as a way to expand its refinancing base, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Sunday, without giving any sources.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

November services PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen at 51.4.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7446 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Michael Shields and Maria Sheahan)