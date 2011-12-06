The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.4 percent
lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage
Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0720 GMT):
RWE
Indicated 8.6 percent lower
The utility group sought to raise up to 2.5 billion euros
($3.37 billion) to bolster its balance sheet by selling shares
equivalent to 15 percent of its outstanding stock, sweetening
the offer with the prospect of a retroactive dividend payout.
Related news
BAYER
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
A former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said
Bayer withheld from the agency reports of dangerous blood clots
in users of the German drugmaker's popular birth control pills.
Related news
EADS
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Chairman Bodo Uebber proposed in an interview with
Handelsblatt to institute a voting cap to prevent the European
aerospace and defence group from falling into hostile hands.
Related news
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Germany's second largest airline after Lufthansa,
said it carried 10 percent fewer passengers in November as it
reduced capacity.
Related news
DOUGLAS
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Lobelia Beteiligungs GmbH, a vehicle linked with the Kreke
family that controls Douglas, purchased 4.53 million euros worth
of stock at a price of 30.25 euro per share.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.7 pct, S&P 500 up 1 pct, Nasdaq
up 1.1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei down 1.4 pct at 0726 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
October Industrial orders due at 1100 GMT. Seen up 0.8
percent m/m from down 4.3 percent in September.
EURO ZONE
Standard & Poor's has warned it may carry out an
unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone countries if EU
leaders fail to deliver a convincing agreement on how to solve
the region's debt crisis in a summit on Friday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Christiaan Hetzner and Jonathan
Gould)