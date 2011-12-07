FRANKFURT Dec 7 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BAYER

U.S. health officials are weighing stricter labels on Bayer's popular Yaz and Yasmin birth control pills, based on data showing they may put women at a higher risk of dangerous blood clots, an FDA report released on Tuesday showed.

Separately, the company's healthcare unit said it settled trademark infringement cases with Indian drugmaker Cipla and Vanuatu-based website operator Archipelago Suppliers concerning the German drugmaker's pet products.

CHEMICALS

German chemical industry lobby group VCI will give its 2012 market outlook.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +1.7 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

October industrial output due at 1100 GMT. Seen up 0.4 percent m/m from a 2.7 percent drop in September.

NORDLB, HELABA

The capital shortfall at German banks NordLB and Helaba will be higher than expected, because the European Banking Authority (EBA) will ignore capital measures taken after September 2011, Financial Times Deutschland said.

