FRANKFURT Dec 7 The following are some of
the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
BAYER
U.S. health officials are weighing stricter labels on
Bayer's popular Yaz and Yasmin birth control pills, based on
data showing they may put women at a higher risk of dangerous
blood clots, an FDA report released on Tuesday showed.
Separately, the company's healthcare unit said it settled
trademark infringement cases with Indian drugmaker Cipla
and Vanuatu-based website operator Archipelago
Suppliers concerning the German drugmaker's pet products.
CHEMICALS
German chemical industry lobby group VCI will give its 2012
market outlook.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.7 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
October industrial output due at 1100 GMT. Seen up 0.4
percent m/m from a 2.7 percent drop in September.
NORDLB, HELABA
The capital shortfall at German banks NordLB and Helaba will
be higher than expected, because the European Banking Authority
(EBA) will ignore capital measures taken after September 2011,
Financial Times Deutschland said.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)