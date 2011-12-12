FRANKFURT Dec 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0710 GMT)

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated unchanged

Commerzbank indicated 1.0 percent higher

The European Banking Authority (EBA) warned lenders against being so risk-averse as to prompt a credit crunch and said it would not allow a cut in lending as a means to meeting regulatory capital targets.

Related news

ALLIANZ

Allianz indicated 0.5 percent lower

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's placed 15 European insurers, including Allianz and Euler, on CreditWatch negative, after doing the same for 15 euro area governments. Depending on the outcome of S&P's review of euro zone governments, insurers' long-term ratings could be cut by 1-2 notches and short-term ratings by one notch, S&P said late on Friday.

Related news

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company may pay out a special dividend to use up some excess cash in the medium term, the company's Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen told a German newspaper.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

British airline Virgin Atlantic has made an indicative offer and signed a "terms of agreement" contract with bmi's owner Lufthansa so that it can analyse the airline's books, the Times reported on Monday.

Related news

BAYER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Bayer expects to see falling profit margins in drugs and plastics as the euro debt crisis sends tremors through economy, chief executive Marijn Dekkers told a German newspaper.

Related news

BMW

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

BMW and General Motors plan to join forces on the development of fuel cell technology, German weekly business magazine Wirtschafts Woche reported, citing industry sources.

Separately, BMW plans to boost its U.S. sales by a quarter in the medium term.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Deutsche Boerse AG will not sell its derivatives arm Eurex or NYSE Euronext's Liffe arm to meet anti-trust concerns about their $9 billion deal, Chief Executive Reto Francioni told two German newspapers.

Separately, the state of Hesse's Economics Minister Dieter Posch had expressed "stock exchange regulatory reservations" about the merger at a meeting with Francioni and NYSE Euronext CEO Duncan Niederauer four weeks ago, Der Spiegel magazine reported. It added that Posch -- whose ministry can veto the merger -- wants to safeguard Frankfurt's role as a financial centre and avoid incursions by the U.S. regulatory regime.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

AT&T's decision to focus on its antitrust battle with the U.S. Justice Department for its purchase of T-Mobile may have backfired, irritating the judge overseeing the case and laying the groundwork for a possible deal-killing delay.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated unchanged

The supervisory board of the company's Marine Systems division has approved plans to sell the civilian shipbuilding business of Blohm + Voss to British private equity company Star Capital, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Friday.

Separately, Thyssen could reap 100 million euros from the sale, though only 30 million in cash, Die Welt newspaper reported, without citing sources.

Related news

E.ON

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Germany's largest utility has recruited Goldman Sachs to run a sale of its gas distribution network in a move that could raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to help pay down its debts, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Separately, German daily Rheinische Post cited company sources as saying that about 6,000 of E.ON's planned job cuts -- totalling up to 11,000 worldwide -- will be in Germany. Of those, about 3,000 will be via early retirement, 2,500 people will be moved to a transfer company, and 500 jobs will be eliminated by not renewing temporary contracts, the paper said.

Related news

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport rose 4.3 percent to about 4.3 million in November, while freight and mail volumes dropped by 10.8 percent to 181,642 tonnes, Fraport said.

Related news

ElringKlinger

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The automotive supplier said its supervisory board resolved to extend the contracts of Chief Executive Stefan Wolf and two other executives by five years until the end of January, 2018.

Related news

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The publisher is opening its online sales platform iKiosk to other publishers, which will allow customers access to more than 100 newspapers and magazines from Monday, compared with the previously available 24 Springer publications.

Related news

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

Rheinmetall has won a A$1,9 billion ($1.93 billion) contract to supply Australia's military with up to 2,700 light, medium and heavy vehicles, Australian Defence Minister Stephen Smith told reporters on Monday.

Related news

GfK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The market research company said it will take over U.S. digital research company Knowledge Networks Inc, which is expected to generate about $58 million of sales this year.

Related news

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Air Berlin aims to trim costs by up to 250 million euros ($334 million) per year, a German magazine reported, a quarter more than its official savings target for 2012 of 200 million euros.

Separately, Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn told daily Bild that the carrier will raise ticket prices next summer. He also said he does not see any need for further job cuts.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.55 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.9 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +1.4 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

November wholesale prices rose 0.7 percent m/m and were up 4.9 percent y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7482 euros) ($1 = 0.9830 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)