UPDATE 4-British PM May tells lawmakers she'll stay as long as they want her
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
FRANKFURT Jan 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER, VW, MAN
Daimler indicated 0.8 percent lower
VW indicated 0.5 percent lower
MAN indicated 0.7 percent lower
The heavy truck market in Europe expanded by a fifth in December thanks to strong gains in particular in economically-depressed Italy, where registrations of new vehicles weighing over 16 tonnes more than doubled last month, data showed on Friday.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The German air carrier reached an agreement with unions to hike wages by 3.5 percent for 33,000 of its German staff.
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The company's supervisory board is to approve the sale of Thyssen's stainless steel unit Inoxum to Finnish Outokumpu in an extraordinary meeting next week, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The bank's start into 2012 was better compared with the end of last year but not as good as a year ago, Chief Executive Josef Ackermann told Deutsches Anleger Fernsehen.
"I am a little more optimistic, but sentiment overall is rather pessimistic," he was quoted as saying.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
NYSE Euronext's attempted merger with Deutsche Boerse was "misjudged," its chief executive Duncan Niederauer told the Financial Times on Friday.
Related news
K+S
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Peer Potash Corp , the world's biggest fertilizer maker, forecast one of its most profitable years ever, and its shares rose on Thursday even as it dampened expectations for the current quarter because of slipping demand for its namesake product.
Related news
LANXESS
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Some of the company's customers are getting more cautious amid Europe's sovereign debt crisis, the company's Chief Executive Axel Heitmann told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Friday.
"Overall, there is a greater nervousness," he was quoted as saying.
Related news
EADS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower in Frankfurt
Airbus blamed a combination of manufacturing and design flaws for wing cracks on its A380 superjumbo but said it had found a simple solution to the problem, easing concerns among analysts who had feared the issue could dog the European plane-maker.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct at Friday's close .
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
December import prices rose 0.3 percent m/m and were up by 3.9 percent y/y.
EUROZONE DEBT CRISIS
Greece and its private creditors made progress on Thursday in talks on restructuring its debt, both sides said, and they will continue negotiating on Friday with the aim of sealing an agreement within a few days.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christpoh Steitz)
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds detail on May's comments on Brexit)
DUBAI, June 12 A United Nations aviation body should declare Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic as illegal, the chief executive of Qatar Airways said in comments to CNN published on Monday, after some Arab states cut ties with Doha in a diplomatic row.