FRANKFURT Jan 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER, VW, MAN

Daimler indicated 0.8 percent lower

VW indicated 0.5 percent lower

MAN indicated 0.7 percent lower

The heavy truck market in Europe expanded by a fifth in December thanks to strong gains in particular in economically-depressed Italy, where registrations of new vehicles weighing over 16 tonnes more than doubled last month, data showed on Friday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The German air carrier reached an agreement with unions to hike wages by 3.5 percent for 33,000 of its German staff.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The company's supervisory board is to approve the sale of Thyssen's stainless steel unit Inoxum to Finnish Outokumpu in an extraordinary meeting next week, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The bank's start into 2012 was better compared with the end of last year but not as good as a year ago, Chief Executive Josef Ackermann told Deutsches Anleger Fernsehen.

"I am a little more optimistic, but sentiment overall is rather pessimistic," he was quoted as saying.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

NYSE Euronext's attempted merger with Deutsche Boerse was "misjudged," its chief executive Duncan Niederauer told the Financial Times on Friday.

K+S

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Peer Potash Corp , the world's biggest fertilizer maker, forecast one of its most profitable years ever, and its shares rose on Thursday even as it dampened expectations for the current quarter because of slipping demand for its namesake product.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Some of the company's customers are getting more cautious amid Europe's sovereign debt crisis, the company's Chief Executive Axel Heitmann told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Friday.

"Overall, there is a greater nervousness," he was quoted as saying.

EADS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower in Frankfurt

Airbus blamed a combination of manufacturing and design flaws for wing cracks on its A380 superjumbo but said it had found a simple solution to the problem, easing concerns among analysts who had feared the issue could dog the European plane-maker.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Friday's close .

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

December import prices rose 0.3 percent m/m and were up by 3.9 percent y/y.

EUROZONE DEBT CRISIS

Greece and its private creditors made progress on Thursday in talks on restructuring its debt, both sides said, and they will continue negotiating on Friday with the aim of sealing an agreement within a few days.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christpoh Steitz)