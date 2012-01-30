FRANKFURT Jan 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

The company is preparing to launch a fund to buy investors' damaged holdings in hedge funds that have failed to recover since the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

Rating agency S&P has lowered the company's long-term outlook to negative, citing risks of further pressure on its capitalization.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer sees only a 10 percent to 20 percent chance that his $9 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse will be approved, but the low odds do not mean he is giving up hope yet.

Separately, Niederauer told German magazine Der Spiegel he could not exclude taking a block of the deal by the European Commission to court.

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE

VW indicated 1.0 percent lower

Porsche indicated 0.1 percent lower

Volkswagen's supervisory board will discuss plans to acquire the remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche SE's sports car business at a meeting on Feb. 14, Der Spiegel reported.

Volkswagen may make a move into the Formula One car racing series, the company's head of motorsports Wolfgang Duerheimer was quoted as saying in magazine WirtschaftsWoche, according to a pre-release of an article due to be published on Monday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

Mining giant Vale has no interest in boosting its stake in CSA, a slab-producing joint venture controlled by ThyssenKrupp, Chief Financial Officer Tito Martins said on Friday.

SAP

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The world's largest maker of business software may license its HANA offering to main rival Oracle in the future, its co-chief executive told a German newspaper.

BASF

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The company is honing in on the Americas in the profitable biotech crop arena and giving up on the European market, where it has been frustrated by opposition to crops with genetically modified organisms, a top executive said on Friday.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 3.0 percent lower

The German construction group said on Sunday it expects its 2011 net loss to be larger than anticipated due to bigger than expected write-downs at its Australian unit Leighton Holdings .

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

Europe's biggest independent steel trader expects Europe's demand for steel to drop this year, Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl told Financial Times Deutschland in an interview published on Monday.

"We prepare ourselves for a drop in steel demand in Europe of up to five percent this year, it could even be worse," he was quoted as saying.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

German ball bearing maker Schaeffler AG will sell 2 billion euros ($2.63 billion) in bonds in the short to medium term, its first corporate debt issue ever, as part of an overall deal to replace an existing credit line and significantly improve its maturity profile.

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 7.2 percent higher

The German DIY retailer has reached an agreement with its banks to secure its operational business, while going through a restructuring phase.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

January inflation data due at 1200 GMT. Seen at -0.4 percent m/m and +2.0 percent y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7615 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)