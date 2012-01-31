FRANKFURT Jan 31 The DAX top-30
index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse's home regulator, the Hessian
Minister of Economics, said the German exchange operator has
failed to address concerns about the proposed takeover of NYSE
Euronext, throwing up another hurdle to the deal.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Outokumpu will buy ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel
unit Inoxum for around 2,7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in a
cash-and-share deal that will see Germany's biggest steelmaker
take a minority stake in its Finnish rival, German daily Die
Welt newspaper reported.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Commerzbank's chief executive said Germany's second-largest
lender had to break a promise to pay 52 million euros in bonuses
to bankers in 2008 after the outlook for his bank and the
economy soured.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Siemens will buy RuggedCom Inc, a Canadian maker of
data communications networks systems, for about C$382 million
($381 million) in cash, to improve access to markets in North
America and the Asia-Pacific region.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The airline's cargo arm generated just over 200 million
euros in operating profit in 2011, down from 310 million a year
earlier, Die Welt reported, citing industry sources.
EADS
Indicated 1.3 percent higher in Frankfurt
Singapore Airlines said it had found examples of
recently identified wing cracks in all six of the Airbus A380s
on which it carried out mandatory inspections, as a senior pilot
issued reassurance over the superjumbo's safety.
Korean Air Lines said that it plans to invest
1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) in 2012 and purchase 14 aircraft
including Airbus' flagship A380 superjumbo.
PROSIEBENSAT1
Indicated unchanged
The TV broadcaster aims to increase sales from
internet-based entertainment and commerce by 400 million euros
by 2015, excluding the effect of takeovers, up from 185 million
euros in 2010, the head of new media and diversification at the
group told daily Handelsblatt.
DEMAG
Demag Cranes AG said the company has entered into a
domination and profit and loss transfer agreement.
WIRECARD
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Reported fourth quarter EBITDA up 26 pct to 26 mln euros and
forecast 2012 EBITDA of 103-115 mln euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.05 pct, S&P 500 -0.25 pct, Nasdaq
-0.2 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
EADS - UBS has raised the stock to
'buy' from 'neutral'.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
December retail sales dropped 1.4 percent m/m versus an
expected 0.9 percent rise. Compared to last year retails saled
fell 0.9 percent, where a 1.4 percent rise was anticipated.
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Angela Merkel cemented her political ascendancy in Europe on
Monday when 25 out of 27 EU states agreed to a German-inspired
pact for stricter budget discipline, even as they struggled to
rekindle growth from the ashes of austerity.
Some of the euro zone's biggest banks have told the
Financial Times that they are preparing to tap the European
Central Bank's emergency funding scheme for up to twice as much
as the ECB supplied in its December auction.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)