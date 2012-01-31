FRANKFURT Jan 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse's home regulator, the Hessian Minister of Economics, said the German exchange operator has failed to address concerns about the proposed takeover of NYSE Euronext, throwing up another hurdle to the deal.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Outokumpu will buy ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel unit Inoxum for around 2,7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in a cash-and-share deal that will see Germany's biggest steelmaker take a minority stake in its Finnish rival, German daily Die Welt newspaper reported.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Commerzbank's chief executive said Germany's second-largest lender had to break a promise to pay 52 million euros in bonuses to bankers in 2008 after the outlook for his bank and the economy soured.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Siemens will buy RuggedCom Inc, a Canadian maker of data communications networks systems, for about C$382 million ($381 million) in cash, to improve access to markets in North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The airline's cargo arm generated just over 200 million euros in operating profit in 2011, down from 310 million a year earlier, Die Welt reported, citing industry sources.

EADS

Indicated 1.3 percent higher in Frankfurt

Singapore Airlines said it had found examples of recently identified wing cracks in all six of the Airbus A380s on which it carried out mandatory inspections, as a senior pilot issued reassurance over the superjumbo's safety.

Korean Air Lines said that it plans to invest 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) in 2012 and purchase 14 aircraft including Airbus' flagship A380 superjumbo.

PROSIEBENSAT1

Indicated unchanged

The TV broadcaster aims to increase sales from internet-based entertainment and commerce by 400 million euros by 2015, excluding the effect of takeovers, up from 185 million euros in 2010, the head of new media and diversification at the group told daily Handelsblatt.

DEMAG

Demag Cranes AG said the company has entered into a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement.

WIRECARD

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Reported fourth quarter EBITDA up 26 pct to 26 mln euros and forecast 2012 EBITDA of 103-115 mln euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.05 pct, S&P 500 -0.25 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

EADS - UBS has raised the stock to 'buy' from 'neutral'.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

December retail sales dropped 1.4 percent m/m versus an expected 0.9 percent rise. Compared to last year retails saled fell 0.9 percent, where a 1.4 percent rise was anticipated.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Angela Merkel cemented her political ascendancy in Europe on Monday when 25 out of 27 EU states agreed to a German-inspired pact for stricter budget discipline, even as they struggled to rekindle growth from the ashes of austerity.

Some of the euro zone's biggest banks have told the Financial Times that they are preparing to tap the European Central Bank's emergency funding scheme for up to twice as much as the ECB supplied in its December auction.

($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)