FRANKFURT Feb 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Trading 3.5 percent lower in Frankfurt

Deutsche Bank posted a fourth-quarter pretax loss after investment banking wilted amid the sovereign debt crisis, and as bad investments and litigation charges spoiled Josef Ackermann's final earnings presentation as chief executive. [ ID: nL5E8D21T6]

MUNICH RE

Inidicatd 1.2 percent higher

Munich Re beat expectations with net profit of 710 million euros ($937 million) in 2011, helped by favourable tax effects from the reinsurer's big damage claim payouts last year. [ ID: nWEA0133]

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.3 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent higher

Porsche indicated unchanged

U.S. vehicle sales figures for January. BMW reported a 5.8 percent increase, buoyed by demand for its 6 Series model and the MINI Countryman. Sales of Mercedes-Benz vehicles jumped 23.8 percent on the back of C-Class and M-Class deliveries.

Volkswagen's Audi saw sales rose by 19.7 percent, bolstered by the A6 model. Porsche AG's sales were up 6.0 percent, driven by its 911 and Panamera models.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

A senior banker told London's High Court of the "incredulity" of parents and friends at the decision by Commerzbank to break a pledge to pay 52 million euros in bonuses for 2008.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Germany's biggest steelmaker has no plans for major acquisitions and will limit transactions in its elevators and other technology businesses to hundreds of millions of euros, Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told Handelsblatt daily.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated unchanged

Automotive supplier Continental's parent Schaeffler is getting an overall warm reception on its cross-border 6.125 billion euro loan, according to early assessments by buyside investors.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated unchanged

The world's largest maker of solar inverters expects a big competitive threat from small Asian players producing at much lower costs than larger European rivals, its chief executive said.

Sky Deutschland

Indicated 11.7 percent higher

The German pay-TV broadcaster said it expects its core operating earnings to improve significantly this year after it won more new subscribers and did a better job of holding on to old customers in 2011.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct at Thursday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Morgan Stanley resumes coverage with 'overweight' and 12 euro price target.

INFINEON - Barclays has raised its price target for the shares to 8.25 euros from 8 euros. ING has raised its price target to 8.30 from 7 euros.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)