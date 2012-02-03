FRANKFURT Feb 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.8 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent higher

Germany's banks are set to reach the EU bank regulatory capital targets on their own strength, the new head of Germany's financial supervisor Bafin said on Thursday.

Separately, Swiss competition authorities said they have opened an investigation into banks -- including Deutsche Bank, UBS and Credit Suisse -- to see whether traders might have colluded to influence interbank lending rates.

BMW

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

BMW Canada on Thursday sold C$450 million ($451 million) notes in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

BILFINGER BERGER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Chief Executive Roland Koch said he had no plans to change the construction company's dividend policy of paying out half of profits to shareholders and investing the rest, especially in acquisitions, according to Financial Times Deutschland.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

U.S. rival Power-One Inc posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, but forecast weak first-quarter sales, citing declining renewable energy incentives in Europe and global macroeconomic uncertainty.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct at Friday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

PORSCHE -- UBS raises its price target on the stock to 48 euros from 40 euros.

FRAPORT -- Barclays says the stock is among its key stock picks.

PROSIEBENSAT.1 -- Goldman Sachs raises its price target on the stock to 23.90 euros from 19.60 euros.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND -- Nomura raises its price target on the stock to 2.80 euros from 2.50 euros. Goldman Sachs raises its price target on the stock to 2.95 euros from 2.00 euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit Services PMI for January due at 0853 GMT. Seen at 54.5, unchanged from December.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9977 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Maria Sheahan)