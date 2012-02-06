FRANKFURT Feb 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0706 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Chief Executive Reto Francioni should step down following the collapse of its $7.4 billion plan to merge with NYSE Euronext, a member of the German exchange operator's supervisory board told a newspaper.

Deutsche Boerse does not believe it can survive in the long term without a new partner despite the collapse of its proposed $7.4 billion merger with NYSE Euronext NYX.N, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The investment banking division at Deutsche Bank will apparently be headed by two people, with one managing the trading operation and the other overseeing both the corporate financing and M&A activities, according to Handelsblatt newspaper.

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The incoming chief executive of the German utility plans to extract an additional 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in savings on top of the 1.5 billion already envisioned for 2013 and 2014.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.2 percent higher

Sky Deutschland indicated 0.6 percent lower

Telekom will bid on its own for exclusive satellite and cable rights to show Germany's Bundesliga soccer games live, a magazine reported, opening a possible bidding war with Sky Deutschland.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The company expects its power generation, transmission and distribution businesses to grow slightly this year as the group targets annual revenue of 100 billion euros by the middle of the decade.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Outukumpu CEO Mika Seitovirta told a German Sunday paper that he agreed with labour representatives to review in 2015 the business prospects for the endangered German stainless meltshop in Bochum as part of the deal to acquire Inoxum.

DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

Daimler indicated 0.7 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.5 percent lower

The two German carmakers are considering extending their cooperation in the field of large delivery vans to Renault , Automobilwoche reported on the weekend. The two currently build the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and VW Crafter jointly.

SAP

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

WirtschaftsWoche reported that SAP plans to increase sales from software licenses by 25 percent, or 1 billion euros, to five billion this year.

EADS

Indicated 0.9 percent lower in Frankfurt

The European aerospace and defence group is confident about its chances for 2012 thanks to growth at its civilian aeronautics unit Airbus, a healthy cash cushion and an order backlog that insures it against weakness.

DOUGLAS

Indicated 4.7 percent higher

German drugstore entrepreneur Erwin Mueller could end up with a blocking minority stake in the fragrance-to-jewellery retailer.

GEA GROUP

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 43 percent to 525 million euros. The company proposed to increase dividend by 0.15 euro to 0.55 euro. Poll:

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Industrial orders for December due at 1100 GMT. Seen +1.3 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

