FRANKFURT Feb 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0706 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Chief Executive Reto Francioni should step down following
the collapse of its $7.4 billion plan to merge with NYSE
Euronext, a member of the German exchange operator's
supervisory board told a newspaper.
Deutsche Boerse does not believe it can survive in the long
term without a new partner despite the collapse of its proposed
$7.4 billion merger with NYSE Euronext NYX.N, its chief
executive told a German newspaper.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The investment banking division at Deutsche Bank will
apparently be headed by two people, with one managing the
trading operation and the other overseeing both the corporate
financing and M&A activities, according to Handelsblatt
newspaper.
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The incoming chief executive of the German utility plans to
extract an additional 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in savings
on top of the 1.5 billion already envisioned for 2013 and 2014.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.2 percent higher
Sky Deutschland indicated 0.6 percent lower
Telekom will bid on its own for exclusive satellite and
cable rights to show Germany's Bundesliga soccer games live, a
magazine reported, opening a possible bidding war with Sky
Deutschland.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The company expects its power generation, transmission and
distribution businesses to grow slightly this year as the group
targets annual revenue of 100 billion euros by the middle of the
decade.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Outukumpu CEO Mika Seitovirta told a German
Sunday paper that he agreed with labour representatives to
review in 2015 the business prospects for the endangered German
stainless meltshop in Bochum as part of the deal to acquire
Inoxum.
DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
Daimler indicated 0.7 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.5 percent lower
The two German carmakers are considering extending their
cooperation in the field of large delivery vans to Renault
, Automobilwoche reported on the weekend. The two
currently build the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and VW Crafter
jointly.
SAP
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
WirtschaftsWoche reported that SAP plans to increase sales
from software licenses by 25 percent, or 1 billion euros, to
five billion this year.
EADS
Indicated 0.9 percent lower in Frankfurt
The European aerospace and defence group is confident about
its chances for 2012 thanks to growth at its civilian
aeronautics unit Airbus, a healthy cash cushion and an order
backlog that insures it against weakness.
DOUGLAS
Indicated 4.7 percent higher
German drugstore entrepreneur Erwin Mueller could end up
with a blocking minority stake in the fragrance-to-jewellery
retailer.
GEA GROUP
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose
43 percent to 525 million euros. The company proposed to
increase dividend by 0.15 euro to 0.55 euro. Poll:
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq
+1.6 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Industrial orders for December due at 1100 GMT. Seen +1.3
pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
