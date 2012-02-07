FRANKFURT Feb 7 The following are some of
the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank is expected to winnow down the list of about a
dozen banks and investors vying for its asset management
business with binding bids due on Wednesday, the Wall Street
Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
SAP
Oracle Corp ORCL.O rejected a potential $272 million award
against SAP AG SAPG.DE over copyright infringement allegations,
instead opting for a new trial after a U.S. judge had slashed
over $1 billion from a previous verdict.
AIR BERLIN
Germany's second airliner will publish January traffic
figures.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.13 pct, S&P 500 down 0.04
pct, Nasdaq down 0.13 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei down 0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
December industrial output due at 1100 GMT. Seen down 0.3
percent m/m.
