FRANKFURT Feb 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0703 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Deutsche Bank is expected to winnow down the list of about a dozen banks and investors vying for its asset management business with binding bids due on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Lufthansa has temporarily stopped its search for a partner for IT unit Lufthansa Systems, Handelsblatt newspaper said on Tuesday.

SAP

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Oracle Corp rejected a potential $272 million award against SAP AG over copyright infringement allegations, instead opting for a new trial after a U.S. judge had slashed over $1 billion from a previous verdict.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Germany's second airliner said its passenger count declined 11.3 percent to 1.9 million in January. It said its load factor in January has widened 2.6 percentage points to 74.96 percent.

KOENIG & BAUER

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Koenig & Bauer Chief Executive Claus Bolza-Schuenemann said he expects competition to intensify in the printing machinery industry as a result of the break-up of insolvent rival Manroland.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.13 pct, S&P 500 down 0.04 pct, Nasdaq down 0.13 pct at Monday's close. [ID: nL2E8D6G2K]

Nikkei down 0.1 pct at Tuesday's close. [ID: n L2E8D714Z]

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

December industrial output due at 1100 GMT. Seen down 0.3 percent m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

