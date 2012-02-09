(Corrects Commerzbank item to remove "or 2012")

FRANKFURT Feb 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BANKS

U.S. securities regulators plan to warn several major banks that they may sue them over the sale of bonds linked to sub-prime mortgages that ignited the financial crisis in 2008, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Related news

DAIMLER

1.3 percent higher in Frankurt early trading

The German automotive group forecast profitability would likely decline in 2012 after posting better-than-expected quarterly net profit that allowed the company to significantly hike its dividend.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The company said it would issue bond warrant units with volume of $3 billion, partly to refinance debt.

Related news

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

Germany's second biggest lender is not expected to make a profit in 2011 under German HGB accounting rules and therefore will not have to pay around 170 million in in annual interest on the German government's non-voting equity stake. Commerzbank declined to comment.

Related news

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The German cementmaker said fourth-quarter revenue increased to 3.3 billion euros, while core operating income rose 6.8 percent to 639 million euros.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Lufthansa Cargo will cease diverting flights via Cologne to skirt a night flying ban at its Frankfurt hub as the attempt has proven uneconomical, the company said on Wednesday.

The German airline will publish January traffic numbers.

Related news

EADS

Indicated unchanged in Frankfurt

Qantas Airways and Korean Air will carry out inspections for wing cracks on their Airbus A380 superjumbo planes earlier than previously scheduled, after European air safety officials ordered global checks, warning of a safety risk if the defects were not fixed.

Related news

LANXESS

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The world's largest maker of synthetic rubber said it had a good start to 2012 and does not expect demand to drop off, as customers replenish inventories.

Related news

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The German hospital operator said 2011 net profit rose 11 percent to 161 million euros, while revenue was up 3 percent at 2.63 billion euros.

Related news

HUGO BOSS

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The German fashion house said 2012 had got off to a good start as it reported better than expected sales and earnings for 2011, thanks to wealthy Asian buyers snapping up luxury European brands.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.04 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Thursday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HEIDELBERG DRUCK - HSBC has cut the stock to 'underweight' from neutral.

TUI - Goldman Sachs has raised its price target for the stock to 6.90 euros from 6.00 euros.

EURO DEBT CRISIS

Greek leaders failed on Thursday to agree on a reform and austerity programme, the price of a financial bailout to avoid a messy default, forcing Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos to go to the country's financial backers with an incomplete deal.

The euro zone's EFSF rescue fund is eyeing a return to the bond market at the end of February or early March to enable it to fulfill its next disbursement for Ireland, an EU source said.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reoprting by Edward Taylor and Harro ten Wolde)