FRANKFURT Feb 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BANKS
U.S. securities regulators plan to warn several major banks
that they may sue them over the sale of bonds linked to
sub-prime mortgages that ignited the financial crisis in 2008,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
DAIMLER
1.3 percent higher in Frankurt early trading
The German automotive group forecast profitability
would likely decline in 2012 after posting better-than-expected
quarterly net profit that allowed the company to significantly
hike its dividend.
SIEMENS
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The company said it would issue bond warrant units with
volume of $3 billion, partly to refinance debt.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
Germany's second biggest lender is not expected to make
a profit in 2011 under German HGB accounting rules and therefore
will not have to pay around 170 million in in annual interest on
the German government's non-voting equity stake. Commerzbank
declined to comment.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The German cementmaker said fourth-quarter revenue
increased to 3.3 billion euros, while core operating income rose
6.8 percent to 639 million euros.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Lufthansa Cargo will cease diverting flights via Cologne to
skirt a night flying ban at its Frankfurt hub as the attempt has
proven uneconomical, the company said on Wednesday.
The German airline will publish January traffic numbers.
EADS
Indicated unchanged in Frankfurt
Qantas Airways and Korean Air will carry out inspections for
wing cracks on their Airbus A380 superjumbo planes earlier than
previously scheduled, after European air safety officials
ordered global checks, warning of a safety risk if the defects
were not fixed.
LANXESS
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The world's largest maker of synthetic rubber said it had a
good start to 2012 and does not expect demand to drop off, as
customers replenish inventories.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The German hospital operator said 2011 net profit rose
11 percent to 161 million euros, while revenue was up 3 percent
at 2.63 billion euros.
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The German fashion house said 2012 had got off to a
good start as it reported better than expected sales and
earnings for 2011, thanks to wealthy Asian buyers snapping up
luxury European brands.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.04 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Thursday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HEIDELBERG DRUCK - HSBC has cut the stock to
'underweight' from neutral.
TUI - Goldman Sachs has raised its price target
for the stock to 6.90 euros from 6.00 euros.
EURO DEBT CRISIS
Greek leaders failed on Thursday to agree on a reform and
austerity programme, the price of a financial bailout to avoid a
messy default, forcing Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos to
go to the country's financial backers with an incomplete deal.
The euro zone's EFSF rescue fund is eyeing a return to the
bond market at the end of February or early March to enable it
to fulfill its next disbursement for Ireland, an EU source said.
(Reoprting by Edward Taylor and Harro ten Wolde)