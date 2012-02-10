FRANKFURT Feb 10 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0728 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE, HANNOVER RE
Allianz indicated 0.7 percent lower
Munich Re indicated 1.5 percent lower
Hannover Re indicated 0.9 percent lower
The EU's insurance watchdog expects little further
impact on the bloc's insurers from their holdings of Greek
sovereign bonds, the chairman of the European Insurance and
Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) said on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.3 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 1.9 percent lower
Most of the plans from 31 EU banks to plug a 115
billion euro ($153 billion) capital hole include measures like
retaining earnings that avoid harming the real economy, the
European Banking Authority said. It also said the next pan-EU
stress-test of banks won't take place until 2013.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company said the number of passengers passing through
Frankfurt airport operator rose by 5.5 percent in January, while
cargo volumes fell 16.8 percent.
Separately, workers in charge of marshalling
planes in an out of parking positions at Frankfurt airport have
threatened to strike next week, which would paralyse Germany's
largest hub.
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The fashion house aims to generate more of its sales in
own stores, its chief executive said. "2007 we generated one
quarter of revenue in own stores, 75 percent via wholesale. In
the long term, significantly beyond 2015, we want that to be the
other way around," Claus-Dietrich Lahrs told Handelsblatt.
RHOEN KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The company said it now expects to post 2012 revenue of
about 2.85 billion euros ($3.79 billion)after buying a 49
percent stake in Dr.-Horst-Schmidt-Kliniken. Its sees net profit
of about 145 million euros.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The pay-TV broadcaster said it raised 155.8 million euros in
gross proceeds in a capital increase, the first step in a
programme aimed at raising 300 million euros this year.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct at Friday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DAIMLER -- Goldman Sachs raises its price
target on the stock to 86 euros from 71 euros, with a "buy"
rating.
INFINEON -- Goldman Sachs raises its price
target on the stock to 11.50 euros from 8.30 euros, with a "buy"
rating.
SOFTWARE AG -- Goldman Sachs raises its price
target on the stock to 31 euros from 28 euros, with a "neutral"
rating.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
January inflation confirmed at -0.4 percent m/m, y/y
revised slightly upwards to +2.1 percent.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)